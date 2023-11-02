Community News & Notes: November 2 – 8

Patient First Offers Free Candy X-Rays This Halloween

Patient First will offer free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy. This free digital X-ray image is fun for the trick-or-treaters, allowing them to look at the peanuts and other treats inside of their candy.

Bags of candy may be brought into any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center until November 3 between the hours of 6 p.m. —- 8 p.m.

Fill Out the Solid Waste Survey

The City of Falls Church invites City residents to provide feedback on managing municipal solid waste (MSW), which includes the collection of household and commercial trash, recyclable materials, and organic waste for composting. Feedback will inform the City’s 20-year Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP).

Please take a few minutes to complete the survey at gbb-inc.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=wGnWwE%2B7RcsECHrPeIW9eQ%3D%3D, which is available in English and Spanish. The survey closes on November 3, 2023.

Falls Church Forward and Bike Falls Church partnered with 5 restaurants to provide small bites on a biking tour of the city. Participants tasted some new dishes and enjoyed some biking paths around Falls Church. This trip took them from the West End to Eden Center and back to downtown. (Photo: Justine Underhill)

Dominion Hills Fall Craft Show Celebrates 20 Years

The Dominion Hills Fall Craft Show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Dominion Hills Area Recreation Center at 6000 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington,, between 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Twelve fine art and craft vendors will offer holiday shoppers the best in local art including jewelry, pottery, glass, abstract and landscape paintings, polymer clay, artisan chocolates, wood working, handknits, bookmaking, bath and body products, coiled baskets and much more. Visit facebook.com/dominionhillsfallcraftshow/ for more details and artist information.

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Wins P3 Award

On Oct. 26, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project was selected for the 2023 P3 Award as the year’s Best Road, Bridge, or Tunnel Project.

Considered the most prestigious award in the public/private infrastructure industry, the P3 Award recognizes the productive partnership among the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP, a consortium of private developers Cintra, Meridiam, and APG), the developer and operator of the 66 Express Outside the Beltway facility, and design/build contractor FAM Construction (a joint venture of Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers VA).

Arlington Civitans to Host Flea Market and Food Drive

On Saturday, November 4 at 7 a.m. — 1 p.m., Arlington Civitans will be hosting a FOOD DRIVE to benefit AFAC (Arlington Food Assistance Center) at 4001 15th Street North, Arlington. Please bring non-perishable canned products, such as canned tuna/chicken/soups/vegetable/tomatoes/peanut butter/cereal. Sugar, flour, cooking oil and coffee are welcomed. Items which are opened, in glass, expired or prepared meals are not accepted.

Spooky Costumed Life Drawing event was held at the Levy- Żmudzki Gallery lead by studiosat307 artist Jenny Kanzler (to the right of skeleton), a graduate of Meridian High School. She was taught by retired FCCPS teacher John Ballou (to the left in red shirt) in middle and high school. (Photo: Tom Gittins)

Shepherd’s Center Seeks Additional Volunteer Drivers

Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church (SCMAFC), an all-volunteer organization, is seeking additional volunteers to support its mission of providing free transportation to seniors for medical and dental appointments or run errands to grocery stores and pharmacies.

There were 2,362 rides in 2022 and 2,758 rides have been provided thus far this year. Of the rides provided this year, 57 percent were medically related, 17 percent grocery, and 21 percent for physical therapy.

Volunteers are free to choose when and how often they drive. They can choose rides that are one-way or round trip. The best part is not only do drivers help those in need, they also get to meet wonderful folks, often with very interesting backgrounds and stories to tell.

For detailed information or to apply, please visit the Center’s website https://scmafc.org/volunteer or call (703) 506-2199 and leave a message.

Assistance League of NoVa in Volunteering Expo

Assistance League of Northern Virginia was thrilled to participate in the Venture into Volunteering Expo sponsored jointly by The Beacon Newspapers and Fairfax County at Springfield Town Center. Member volunteers described to visitors and showed samples of its Philanthropic Programs, including a weekend food bag, a Hugs Pillow package, a Baby Bundle, a hygiene kit, new outfits, and sneakers, all of which the nonprofit provides to elementary students at eight Title 1 schools in Fairfax, Prince William Counties and Alexandria City.

The Assistance League was able to spread the word to a new group of people about the important work it does and recruited several potential new members. The nonprofit also sold White House ornaments and collected some sneakers. Selling White House ornaments and recycling sneakers are just some of the ways the Assistance League raises money to support its programs.

Temple Rodef Shalom to Host Two Upcoming Events

On Sunday, November 12, Sunday November 19 from 8:30 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., as well as on Sunday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., Shop Judy’s Place, a pop-up holiday store for kids in the community to do their holiday shopping, will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church).

On Sunday, November 19 and Sunday, December 3 from 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., Temple Rodef Shalom’s Chanukah Bazaar will be held at 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church.