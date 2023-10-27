Meridian Field Hockey Has Perfect Season, Football Set for Home Finale

Playoffs are on the horizon at Meridian High School, and for one team, they’ll be taking an undefeated record into the regional postseason tournament. Field hockey capped off their regular season this past week by going on the road to beat Liberty 6-0 and Kettle Run 5-0, extending their overall record to 16-0 as they’ve earned homefield advantage from here on out. They’ll begin their hopeful run towards a state title this Thursday, facing a to-be-determined opponent.

Meridian Field Hockey finishes with historic undefeated season. They will host regional quarter-finals on Thursday, October 26th. (FCCPS Photos/Mustang Athletics)

As for the football team, they fell on the road this past Friday, losing 34-20 at Skyline and dropping to 3-5 on the year. They still have two more chances to put regular season wins in the books, beginning this Friday when they host Warren County for their final home game. After that they’ll visit Fauquier and that will determine where they stack up for the regional postseason.

Girls’ volleyball stayed hot this past week as they also concluded their regular season with a 3-1 victory on the road at Manassas Park this past Thursday. That brings their overall record to 11-12, which includes a 4-1 record during an in-season tournament earlier this month at Mount Vernon. They’ll have plenty of time to rest before beginning regional tournament play on October 30th.

Mustang Volleyball wins final regional match. Their first-round regional playoff match will be on October 30 at 6:00 PM. (FCCPS Photos/Katie Rosenbusch)

Cross country had the week off, but will be back in action as they compete in the District Championship at Sherando High School on Wednesday. Cheer, meanwhile, will be competing in their Regional Championship at Brentsville this coming Saturday.

Author Ryan McCafferty