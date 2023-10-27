Business News & Notes: October 26 – November 1

Where to Eat and Drink in the City of Falls Church

Arlington Magazine gave the spotlight to our local restaurants in the issue last week. The article cited noteworthy menus. It offers complimentary background on the restaurants and their updates. Read up on chamber members, Café Kindred, Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, Dogwood Tavern, Dominion Wine & Beer, Ellie Bird, Nue Elegantly Vietnamese, Panjshir, Preservation Biscuit Co., Thompson Italian.

Read more at bit.ly/FCNP1023am

Smile Makers Expansion

Smile Makers Dental Center has announced the grand opening of its fifth location in The City of Falls Church on November 9, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the acquired practice of the late Dr. Albert M. Boyce. This expansion enables the practice to provide a wider range of dental care services to the local community through state-of-the-art dental equipment and technology.

Top Projects in the Area

The Washington Business Journal dedicated coverage to the top projects underway in the region which included the West Falls Project. The joint project, West Falls Church Metro, Converge, and West Falls involve several developers: EYA LLC, Hoffman & Associates, Rushmark Properties LLC, Hitt Contracting Inc., and Trammel Crow Co.

Read more at bizjournals.com/washington/news/2023/10/17/northern-virginia-biggest-developments.html

IRS Update on the Employee Retention Credit

Thursday, November 2, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – The IRS hosts a webinar with the latest information on the Moratorium and options for withdrawing or correcting previously filed claims. Participants will learn how the claims affect taxpayers, who can withdraw ERC claims and how, learn about ERC resources and direct questions for the hosts. All participants who qualify will receive a Certificate of Completion and tax professionals will earn 1 CE Credit.

Email questions to cl.sl.web.conference.team@irs.gov and register for the session here: webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1148/49334

Federal Contracting Event

The Virginia PTAC is hosting Federal Contracting: Simplified Acquisition for Small Business Contracting on Tuesday, October 31, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. The session will guide small businesses in using simplified procedures, getting to know the government marketplace, understanding set-a-side procedures and developing a strategy for success. Daryl Corley, a Virginia PTAC Procurement Counselor, is leading the session.

Visit virginiaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4052 for more information and registration.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.