Excellent Week for Meridian Athletics as Fall Season Rolls On

It was about as perfect a week as one could get for the Meridian Mustangs and their various fall athletic programs, with football, field hockey, and volleyball all sweeping up their competition and the cross country and golf teams also having success in their matchups. We’ve entered the thick of the season, with conference play now in full swing, and here is how each team individually fared.

Football dominated Thomas Jefferson on the road to the tune of 41-0, taking its second consecutive win to improve to 2-1 on the year. They’ll look to extend that streak when they play at Brentsville this Friday.

Field hockey remains undefeated on the year, though its immaculate streak of not allowing a single goal came to an end on Monday against Annandale when they won 2-1. They followed that with a dominant 6-0 victory over Brentsville on Tuesday, and are now 7-0 for the year as they look to continue their winning ways against Fauquier and Hayfield this week, both at home.

The Mustang Varsity volleyball team defeated Brentsville on September 14 in Nokesville. The Tigers battled back to win the third set after the Mustangs won the first two. (Photo: Katie Rosenbusch)

Volleyball is all of a sudden red hot, having now won four in a row after starting 0-6. They beat Manassas Park at home on Monday in three sets, then went on the road to beat Skyline on Tuesday and Brentsville on Thursday, both in four sets. They’ll take their streak into Lightridge and Kettle Run this week, both on the road.

Both cross country squads were victorious in district competitions on Wednesday night, the boys defeating Skyline 32-48 and the girls beating Warren County 27-47. Tucker Albaugh led the boys with a third place finish individually while eight Mustangs were in the top fifteen, meanwhile Molly Moore came in second to lead seven girls in the top fifteen. Both teams will celebrate Senior Night this coming Saturday at Burke Lake.

Golf participated in two meetings this past week, playing in a massive tournament at Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday and placing eighth of 23 schools, as Noah Peng led the way with his 68-stroke score. Then the Mustangs faced off on Thursday against Liberty and Sherando, winning with a total score of 176 as Ben Meade’s nine-hole score of 38 was the highlight.

The momentum is real for the Mustangs, who’ll look to close out September with yet another great week of sports action.

Author Ryan McCafferty