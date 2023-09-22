Hardi Confirms Application for Stratford Site is for Restaurant

Falls Church Vice Mayor Letty Hardi has confirmed that the report of an application for “adaptive reuse” of the Stratford Motel site in the 300 block of W. Broad in downtown Falls Church is for “a proposed restaurant with indoor/outdoor dining, taking down a part of the motel structure while rehabbing another part.” resolving what she said is currently “an eyesore since 2021” as “a prominent part of F.C.’s commercial downtown.” She said the restaurant use would be “by right” use on the property, and as such is a “site plan” and not an application for a special use, coming under the purview of the Planning Commission that will take up the matter this fall.

