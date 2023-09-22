Latest on Run for Schools: It’s On for Sunday at 9 a.m.

From the organizers of the Falls Church Education Foundation’s annual Run for the Schools about this Sunday’s run:

“Good news…the run is ON for Sunday, Sept 24 and even better news, you get to sleep in an extra hour. The race will now start at 9 AM on Sunday, Sept 24 to accommodate the Falls Church Fall Festival which has moved to Sunday. Even better news, as a race participant, you’ll receive a free Taste of Falls Church ticket to use at the festival which starts immediately after the run from 10am-4pm.



PACKET PICKUP UPDATE: Please note the change in packet pickup location and times due to the rescheduling of the Fall Festival this weekend.

– Friday, Sept 22 from 4-7 pm at Meridian High School (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church, VA) DRIEST, BEST OPTION AND DOOR-TO-DOOR SERVICE!

– Saturday, Sept 23 from 10am-2pm inside Meridian High School lobby

– Sunday, on race morning starting at 8 am at the race site.

Yes, you can still register. In-person registration is still available at all packet pickup locations.”