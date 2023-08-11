Business News & Notes: August 10 -16

Biscuit Battle

In recognition of Septembers’ National Biscuit Month, Preservation Biscuit Company is hosting its third annual Biscuit Battle for the opportunity to have your recipe featured on the menu next month. The community is invited to submit biscuit creations, sweet or savory, for consideration by Wednesday, August 23. The culinary team will select four winners and add the biscuit sandwiches to the menu with $1 from each sold going to the winners’ choice of charity. At the end of the month, the winning “chef” with the best-selling biscuit will get a $100 gift card to Preservation Biscuit Company. Send submissions to hello@preservationbiscuit.com.

The Arc Has Moved

The Arc of Northern Virginia has moved to new office space just south of the Mosaic District while the phone numbers will remain the same. The nonprofit is now located in the CareFirst Building at 3060 Williams Drive, Suite 300, Fairfax.

Homestretch Transition

Executive Director Christopher Fay of Homestretch has announced his retirement and will be leaving at the end of August. He has led the local nonprofit, serving families that experience domestic violence or homelessness, for 17 years. Barfonce Baldwin, appointed the new executive director, comes from Tahirih and has over 15 years of nonprofit experience. Homestretch programs help families establish self-sufficiency and financial stability. A recent impact report demonstrates long-term success, revealing that 88 percent of program participants do not return to homelessness and have advanced their education, career and credit. Fay plans to continue speaking about Homestretch and will pursue illustrating children’s books.

Webinar on Craft Beverage Compliance

The Virginia Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar for those interested in the craft beverage industry. Since there are many regulations for the production of alcohol, this session will discuss agency rules and developing productive relationships with them. Chris Van Orden, Craft Beverage Initiative Manager, will lead the conversation with Kevin Anderson of the Alcohol Industry Associates. The webinar runs 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on August 17 and the link will be shared upon registration: clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430032

Retirement Strategies for Small Business Owners

Thursday, August 10, 12:00 -1:00 pm – The Virginia SBDC is hosting a free session on Tax Free Retirement Strategies for Small Business Owners. The speaker, Eva Scott, will review the retirement plans available for entrepreneurs and the pros and cons of qualified versus non-qualified plans and the options of saving for retirement with pre-tax or after-tax contributions and what it will mean in the future. Key takeaways include how to reach zero tax liability in retirement and how to start saving in a tax-free retirement plan. There will be a brief overview of the impending financial crisis brought on by the exponential growth of the U.S. National Debt and the impact of the current market and increased taxation. The link to the session will be shared upon advanced registration here: clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430043