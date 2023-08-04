Business News & Notes: August 3 – 9

Dine Out for People with Disabilities Tonight

Clare and Don’s Beach Shack host the popular fundraiser for The Arc this Thursday, August 3 after a two-year hiatus. Ten percent of food and drink sales from in-person and take out will be donated to The Arc from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Also supporting the nonprofit, Big Tow will provide live music. Raffle prizes will be given from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Parking is available in the Kaiser Permanente garage after 5:00 pm on the upper decks.

Dogwood Tavern Oysters

Dogwood Tavern celebrates National Oyster Day this Saturday, August 5. There will be specials from the raw bar, oyster shooters and more. Live music will be provided by Dallas Smith at 9:30 p.m.

Raising Cane to Replace Dogfish

The building that once housed Dogfish Head Alehouse in Seven Corners Shopping Center will become the first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Fairfax County. The restaurant will open in the middle or end of 2024. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Todd Graves and there are now more than 700 locations in North America and the Middle East.

Eden Center Luncheon

The Chamber invites members and their guests to the annual lunch in Eden Center on Tuesday, August 15. The chamber will enjoy Vietnamese food and culture at Viet Foods, 6783 Wilson Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. The fixed-price lunch will be served family style and guests may pay on site. There will not be a planned program or speaker. Details are found on the Falls Church Chamber website: fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/chamber-event-networking-luncheon-at-eden-center-66000?calendarMonth=2023-08-01

Government Contracting Session

The Small Business Development Center is hosting a session for small businesses to learn how to market to the government. The Federal Government buys over $600 billion annually on goods and services with 23 percent of that allocated to small businesses. This presentation will help companies develop a marketing plan and strategy, prepare a winning capability statement, organize the website and more. Lisa Wood, Statewide Director of the Virginia PTAC, is the speaker. The Zoom link will be shared following registration here: clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430036.

Inova Fairfax Hospital is Top in Virginia

Once again, Inova Fairfax Hospital was named the top hospital in Virginia and the Washington, DC area by U.S. News and World Report. The 34th edition of the Best Hospitals recognizes the top 484 regional hospitals across a range of specialties and includes institutions like John Hopkins, the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic. Inova Fairfax Hospital was noted for gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, and aortic valve surgery. It was ranked 18th in the country for obstetrics and gynecology, making it the only Virginia hospital to make the top 50 for a specialty. Virginia Hospital Center was ranked fifth best with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital tying for ninth best in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman Counter-IED Tech

The U.S. Navy announced that the Northrop Grumman-built system for protecting assets from radio-controlled bombs to be in the full operational capability phase, reaching the milestone ahead of schedule. This offers IED protection for soldiers, mobile ground vehicles and facilities or infrastructure. The production of the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One System comes under the $505 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command in July 2017.