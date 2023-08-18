Business News & Notes: August 17 – 23

Balanced Female Fitness Anniversary

Balanced Female Fitness (BFF) is turning three and to celebrate, it’s hosting a mash-class of HIIT, Strength, Pilates, and Yoga from 8:00 — 8:50 am this Sunday, August 20 at Oak Street Elementary. Refreshments and raffle prizes spotlighting local women-owned small businesses will follow the class. The celebration is open to all women at all fitness levels and given the chance to win a free month of membership. Visit balancedfemalefitness.com to join the fitness festivity.

Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation – 30th Anniversary

After three decades of helping Fairfax and Falls Church City residents with serious mental illness access resources, the Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation (NVMHF) is celebrating its 30th anniversary on September 9. Speakers will include Delegate Marcus Simon of Falls Church and Daryl Washington, Executive Director of the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB). The event will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at PRS offices located at 10455 White Granite Drive, Suite 400, Oakton, VA. Tickets to the anniversary fundraiser can be purchased by visiting the website and more information is available by calling NVMHF at 703-853-1970 or by sending an email to info@novamhf.org.

Small Business Guide to Remote Work

Thursday, August 24, 12:00 – 1:00 pm – The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a free online session for small businesses across industries that wish to take advantage of remote work. The webinar will review the advantages and challenges for consideration, and steps to build a successful and high-performing remote team. Tammy Bjelland, CEO of Workplaceless is the speaker and the link will be shared upon registration. clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=70430004

Celebrity Chef Features Pho

Saturday, August 19, 12:30 pm – NUE hosts Phomakase: Culinary Journey of Pho by Nikki Tran. NUE is collaborating with celebrity chef, Nikki Tran, where guests will embark on a multi-course exploration of Pho – from the North, South, and Central regions as well as creations from Lang Son Province and Nikki’s Houston-inspired Cajun Pho. The menu weaves in the story of the boat people for a fully cultural experience. The fee without beverages is $125 and reservations may be made at NUE.

Rinearson Receives the Arc Award

Robin Rinearson, celebrating the second anniversary of Jake’s Ice Cream, has received the Catalyst of Change award from The Arc of Northern Virginia. This is given annually to a resident of an organization that advances civil rights for the developmental disability community. Rinearson opened Jake’s Ice Cream two years ago and is training staff for the new Jake’s Gourmet Popcorn in Seven Corners, both of which employ those with disabilities and give them the opportunity to build community. The grand opening hasn’t yet been scheduled. Rinearson has advocated for the inclusion of adults with disabilities through outreach and testimony.

Northrop Space Force Payloads

Northrop Grumman has completed the integration of U.S. Space Force (USSF) payloads on the two satellites it is building for the Space Norway-led broadband mission. It has also completed the thermal test of the first satellite. USSF partnered with Space Norway, a subsidiary of the Norwegian government, to continue providing satellite communications for U.S. personnel operating in the Arctic region.