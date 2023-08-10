Crime Report: July 31 – August 6

Shoplifting, S Washington St, July 31, 3:23 AM, unknown suspect entered a business and took an item without paying. Suspect described as a male last seen driving a white Toyota.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, July 31, 5:05 PM, unknown suspect entered a business and took items without paying. Suspect described as a male with black hair, wearing a gray short sleeved t-shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes

Larceny from Vehicle, E Broad St, August 1, 12:26 AM, unknown suspect took an item of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny from Vehicle, Roosevelt Blvd, between 9 PM, July 31 and 6:30 AM, August 1, unknown suspect(s) broke the driver’s side window and stole the steering wheel airbag.

Larceny from Vehicle, Roosevelt Blvd, between 10 PM, July 31 and 8 AM, August 1, unknown suspect(s) broke the driver’s side window and stole the steering wheel airbag

Larceny from Vehicle, Roosevelt Blvd, between 8:30 PM, July 31 and 9:15 AM, August 1, unknown suspect(s) removed both the rear wheels and tires.

Larceny from Vehicle, Wilson Blvd, between 11 PM, July 31 and 9 AM, August 1, unknown suspect(s) broke the left side rear passenger window and removed various items of value.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, August 1, 5:10 PM, an unknown suspect entered a business and took items of value without paying. Suspect described as a male, wearing a gray jogging suit with the Jordan logo, and white/black sneakers. Last seen walking towards Arlington County.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, August 2, 10:58 AM, two unknown suspect(s) entered a business and removed items valued at almost $1,800 without paying. First suspect described as a male wearing a white T-Shirt, blue jeans, white and black shoes, surgical mask and a baseball cap. The second suspect is described as a male, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, surgical mask, black shoes, and a black baseball cap. Seen leaving in a white Volkswagen bearing Maryland tags. Following an investigation, a felony warrant has been issued for one of the suspects. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, W Annandale Rd, August 2, 1:48 PM, a male was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Shoplifting, W Broad St, August 4, 3:56 AM, unknown suspect entered a business and removed items of value without paying. Suspect described as a female, wearing a light blue shirt, black pants and white shoes.