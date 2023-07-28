Business News & Notes: July 27 – August 2

taim mediterranean kitchen Opens Today

Untamed Brands restaurant group opens taim mediterranean kitchen in the Tyson’s Station Center at 7502 Leesburg Pike. The Falls Church Chamber hosts the ribbon cutting ceremony with elected officials at the Grand Opening, 11:00 a.m. today. Taim first opened in New York City’s West Village in 2005 featuring pitas, bowls and salads made from scratch with Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spices. There are numerous locations in New York and New Jersey, and recently expanded locations in Dupont Circle and College Park, Maryland. This is the first location to open in Virginia, with others planned for Fairfax County.

Curbside Composting

The City of Falls Church offers residential and business Curbside Composting through Compost Crew, with 60 percent of the fee subsidized by the City. Participants may include meats, seafood, dairy, eggshells, compostable plastics, greasy parts of pizza boxes, and more. The city provides airtight bins and liners for a monthly or annual fee. Discounted rates are available for businesses within the City of Falls Church. Visit the city website for more information.

Do You Work in the Best Place

Virginia Business Magazine is accepting nominations for the 2024 Best Place to Work in Virginia. The Best Companies Group (BCG) is an independent research firm focused on company practices, programs and benefits, and surveys of employees. This is an opportunity for businesses to cultivate company pride, benefit from publicity and marketing, and enhance recruiting efforts. Winners will be featured in Virginia Business Magazine and honored at the awards ceremony. The deadline for nominations is August 18. It is open to public and private companies, nonprofit and government entities, and must have been in business for more than one year. Eligibility and the application are available at bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-virginia/wp-content/uploads/sites/72/2023/05/2024-VA-Handout.pdf.

Business Plan Workshop

The Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a Blueprint Business Plan Workshop on Tuesday, August 2. Angela Kelley will discuss the development of a business plans and financial forecasting plan and participants will follow the process using Microsoft Word or Google Doc, adding their own individual information. At the conclusion of the workshop, participants will have completed a rough draft of a portion of their business plan and have a clear direction for areas needing additional research and supporting documentation. The session runs for four hours, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and the fee is $30.00. To register, visit clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430038.

GDIT Study on Emerging Technology

General Dynamics Information Technology digital consulting practice has published the Seeds of Change study revealing that 65 percent of federal agencies are adopting artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, quantum computing, virtual and augmented reality, and other emerging technologies to accelerate digital transformation efforts. The poll of over 425 defense, intelligence, and civilian agency officials demonstrates that organizations are moderately to extremely ready to adopt emerging technologies, citing enhanced productivity and increased security as top motivating factors.