Community News & Notes: August 3 – 9

NoVa Mental Health Foundation Celebrates 30 Years

After three decades of helping Fairfax and Falls Church City residents with serious mental illness access resources they would otherwise be denied, the Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation (NVMHF) will celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 9 from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m., at the PRS Headquarters in Oakton, VA.

Speakers will include Delegate Marcus Simon of Falls Church, who has worked on improving mental health services in Virginia, and Daryl Washington, Executive Director of the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB).

For more information on the event, please call NVMHF at 703-853-1970 or send an email to info@novamhf.org.

Veteran and retiring teachers who served at Falls Church’s George Mason/Meridian High School gathered for an informal lunch together last Friday at Harvey’s restaurant in downtown F.C. (Photo: Chris Pikrallidas)

Register for 2 FCEF Fall Events

The Falls Church Education Foundation is planning two events for Fall 2023.

The first event is the annual FCEF Run for the Schools on Sunday, September 24. Registration is open at potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-fcef-run-for-the-schools-5k-1-mile.

The second event is The Little City Scramble golf tournament on Wednesday, October 4 at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton, VA. This event will support the Falls Church Education Foundation and Mustang Athletic Booster Association. Registration is open at fcedf.networkforgood.com/events/49883-2023-the-little-city-scramble-golf-tournament.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring multiple events, please contact Debbie Hiscott (dhiscott@fcedf.org) for discount information. The FCEF Gala & Auction is happening in May 2024 and sponsorship opportunities are available for this event, too.

Alexandria Law Firm to Give Out 700 Backpacks

Alexandria law firm Blaszkow Legal, PLLC, is proud to roll out Project Backpack — 2023. The firm has “adopted” John Adams Elementary School, and is hosting a Backpack Giveaway event on the school’s campus, at 5651 Rayburn Avenue, Alexandria on August 12 from 12:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m. The staff at Blaszkow Legal, will appear at that time to give out free backpacks, each filled with important school supplies, to the entire student body, more than 700 students.

According to the US Census, as well as city demographic information, more than 10 percent of Alexandria families have a household income under $50,000. Statistically, the average family will spend over $600 a year on back to school supplies.

Goodwin Living Named one of VA’s Top Employers for Interns

Goodwin Living, a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Top Employers for Interns Award by the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP). Goodwin Living is one of 21 organizations recognized in the region and the only senior living organization recognized in Northern Virginia.

The Goodwin Living paid internship program opened in March 2022. The program offers cohorts year round and in each session, interns are assigned a resident mentor, attend skill development workshops, and complete individualized projects with guidance from senior leadership and advanced teams. Internships are offered across senior living service lines, including health care, marketing, finance and brain health.

St. Mark English ESOL Program Coming This Fall

English classes for all levels of English learners are offered in person at St. Mark Catholic Church (9970 Vale Rd, Vienna, VA) from 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 26 through December 5. Extra classes in conversation, writing, and citizenship are offered 7:00 p.m. — 7:45 p.m. the same evenings..

Registration in person for the Fall 2023 term is Tuesday, September 19, and Thursday, September 21 at St. Mark. English classes, offered at all levels, are $25 per term. Conversation, writing, and citizenship classes are $10 per term. Cost of the textbook is extra. For more information, call Monica at 703-980-9380, or visit stmarkesl.org or email stmarksesl@gmail.com.

Volunteers are also needed. No experience is necessary to volunteer.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival is Coming

The seventh edition of the Around the World Cultural Food Festival, the largest outdoor cultural food festival in the Washington, D.C. metro area celebrating the rich intercultural diversity, will come back for the third year in a row to the beautiful waterfront park – Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria, on Saturday, August 26th from 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m., with more ethnic food vendors, artisans and crafters, and traditional performances.

Lizzie Borden Axe Throwing Contest This Weekend

On Saturday, August 5, the 13th annual Lizzie Borden Axe Throwing Contest will be held at the American Legion Post 130 (400 N. Oak Street, Falls Church). It is open to public and admission is free. Contest starts at 1:00 p.m.

“Dine Out for People with Disabilities” Tonight

After a two-year hiatis, it’s time to “shake the shack” once again on August 3.

Join Clare and Don’s Beach Shack in Falls Church for a rousing good time for a cause! Clare and Don’s Beach Shack is donating 10 percent of all food and drink sales from 3:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m., both in-person and take out, to The Arc of Northern Virginia.

Join a Welcoming Refugees Support Team

Welcoming Falls Church welcomed another family from Afghanistan to Falls Church this summer. They will welcome more families this fall, as Falls Church becomes known for welcoming refugees.

To get involved with Welcoming Falls Church, join a team of five to seven to welcome a family in September or October.

Connect with Ukrainian families in the community; the organization will have a back-to-school/fall kickoff picnic on Wednesday, August 16.

Learn more at the next monthly Welcoming Refugees Open Meeting on Monday, August 28 from 6:30 p.m. — 7:45 p.m. at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Upper Level Conference Room, Falls Church). They will welcome a guest speaker, Daniel Altman, co-founder of NoVA Resettling Afghan Families Together (NoVa RAFT). Learn NoVa RAFT’s experiences, largely in Alexandria, and hear about what they’re doing in Falls Church.