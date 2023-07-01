SCOTUS BLOG

By Janine S. Benton, Esq.

I believe that these Supreme Court decisions are so badly decided, there will be a huge number of legal opinions that barrel through those loopholes, creating instability.

Maybe that will finally get an expansion of the court. More likely, it will mean we are a banana republic, open to a takeover by tyrants.

This SCOTUS is desperate to undo the last 70 years. We need to win Congress and the White House and codify Roe, expand the CR Act protections.

Focusing on elections is the only way to deal with this mess.

Twitter universe is already calling for boycotting any business that denies service to gays or minorities etc.

We can’t forget that the Christian right is not the majority, and there are economic consequences to SCOTUS’s decisions. They do not help corporations.