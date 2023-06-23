Traffic Signals at Washington Street (Route 29) and Park Avenue and Park Place Out

Friday, June 23, 2023 — Commuters should expect delays on Friday, June 23, 2023. The traffic lights at Washington Street (Route 29) and Park Avenue and Park Place are out due to a blown transformer and cabinet malfunction. There are no detours, but left turns are prohibited at those intersections at this time. Estimate on time for a fix is unknown.

The Falls Church police department informed the News-Press that Dominion Energy will need to service the transformer. North Washington Street is coned off and Broad Street is running on generators. At time of publication, no law enforcement presence is directing traffic.

Author nick gatz