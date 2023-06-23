Business News: June 22 — 28

Local Business Anniversaries

Two local restaurants celebrated big anniversaries. Dogwood Tavern celebrates 15 years in the city and Solace Outpost is celebrating its’ third anniversary. Clay Cafe is celebrating 25 years of business in Falls Church this year.

Hospital Jobs Resource

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is promoting a website to increase recruitment for available hospital jobs. The site, OnBoardVirginia.com, allows candidates to search and apply for clinical positions as well as those in IT, human resources, facilities, and others. The resource was created to fill openings across the state using links to Virginia hospitals and educational institutions where students may obtain healthcare degrees. Candidates may search by region, tuition assistance and career development.

Art and Frame Dedication

Art and Frame has moved to a new location, 307 East Annandale Road and will host a dedication on Sunday, July 25 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. The Eileen Levy & Andrzej Żmudzki Art Gallery is in the building’s main lobby and will be officially dedicated at 1:15 p.m. The public is invited to explore the building and tour over 37 artist studios and small businesses while enjoying refreshments and music.

Favorite Local Salad Named

Washingtonian rated its top 16 salads in the area and Falls Church landed one. The fried Papaya Salad at Elephant Jumps made the list. The reviewer marveled over the tempura-style fried shredded papaya.

Northrop Delivers Navy Aircraft

Under the Integrated Modification and Maintenance contract, Northrop Grumman delivered its first modernized E-6B Mercury aircraft within approximately one year. The modifications upgrade functions that are crucial to the Take Charge and Move Out strategic communications mission. Northrop was tasked by the U.S. Navy in 2022 for the five-year $111 million modernization contract.