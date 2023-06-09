Meridian Boys Soccer Beats Monticello, Returns to State Finals

In a battle of the Mustangs, Meridian High School’s boys’ soccer team faced off against Monticello in the VHSL State Semifinals on Friday. Despite losing the time of possession and shots on goal battles, Felix Green and Oliver Frandano were able to find the back of the net and Jack Ettinger racked up a pair of assists as the boys earned a 2-0 victory to punch their ticket to Saturday’s Finals. Last year Meridian lost 1-0 to Tabb in the Class 3 State Championship and will now have a chance to avenge the loss, potentially in a rematch as they’ll face the winner of Tabb and Charlottesville.

The game will be played at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg at 10:00 A.M.

Author Ryan McCafferty