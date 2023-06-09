Business News & Notes

Local Restaurants and Shops Highlighted

Arlington Magazine highlighted two local restaurants for having noteworthy patios: Thompson Italian and Taco Rock. A new restaurant, Kyo Matcha, drew the attention of Eater DC recently. Noted as new to the restaurant scene and the fastest-growing chain with matcha products used in lattes, crepe layer cakes and tiramisu among other offerings. Penzeys Spices made the list of five specialty shops in Northern Virginia Magazine for the array of spices used for baking, salads, desserts, curries, soups and more.

Local Companies Make 2023 Fortune 500 List and 1000 List

Virginia Business Magazine reported that 36 Virginia companies made the 2023 Fortune 1000 list, 24 of which made the Fortune 500 List. Northrop Grumman was 113 this year with $36,602 billion in revenue. Freddie Mac, Raytheon Technologies, and Boeing Co. were the highest-ranking companies in Virginia. Corporations are ranked by total revenue and include private and public companies for which revenue information is available.

Owners Speak on Doing Business in Falls Church

Falls Church Forward, supported by the Falls Church Chamber, is hosting a conversation on running a business in Falls Church. Thomas Harvey is hosting the gathering at his restaurant, Harvey’s, at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Joined by Matt Lee of Lee Design Studio, they will share their reasons for selecting a Falls Church location for their business and their experiences opening and operating in the Little City. It is said that the story of the most expensive sink in Falls Church will also be shared. The gathering is open to the public and RSVPs to https://fallschurchforward.org/business are encouraged for planning purposes.

BAE Collaboration on National Security

BAE Systems has established the Mission Advantage technology partner program through which participants will have access to mentorship and business growth consultancy and prospective customer opportunities. BAE’s Intelligence and Security Sector will share its expertise in cybersecurity, digital engineering, radars and modeling and simulation to aid the research and development efforts of the partners in the program. This program provides the ability to respond quicker to evolving customer requirements and address their most complex national security challenges.

Cybersecurity Webinar

The Virginia SBDC is hosting a session, “Why Cybersecurity is Relevant to Everyone” on Tuesday, June 13, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. The webinar will provide safe computer and network usage tips for small business owners – and individuals. Quiana Gainey, a Virginia SBDC Cyber Industry Expert, is the speaker. This session is online and free, and the Zoom link will be shared upon registration. Register at: clients.virginiasbdc.org