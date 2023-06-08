Boys Soccer Blanks Lafayette 5-0 in State Quarterfinals

With the VHSL soccer playoffs having now entered the state tournament, both Meridian’s boys and girls were in action on Tuesday night, and both played against Lafayette. The girls went on the road and lost 0-2, however, the boys earned a home contest for a chance to play in the state semifinals.

It was clear from the start that the Mustangs were the better team, and it only took two and a half minutes for Tucker Albaugh to open the scoring as he found the back of the net from a tough angle. Alex Gardner and Fletcher Saaty added tallies later in the first half, and then Jack Ettinger and Charlie Russell scored after the break, giving Meridian a 5-0 lead that it would hold for the remainder of the match.

The state semis will be played at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg this Friday. Meridian’s opponent is unknown, but should they win, they would advance to play in the finals on Saturday at the same location.

