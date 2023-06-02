Meridian Boys Soccer Wins Regional Title in 8-0 Rout

Photo: Ryan McCafferty

The Meridian boys’ soccer team was given a gift on Tuesday night when top-seeded Manassas Park was upset by Goochland, allowing them to play at home in their Regional Finals matchup on Thursday. In front of a packed house, the Mustangs made sure to take full advantage of the opportunity, as Fletcher Saaty scored six minutes in and then two Felix Green goals put the home team up 3-0 midway through the first half. Yanek Guziewski then added a fourth tally before the intermission, and after an own goal by Goochland coming out of the break, all fears of a comeback were put to rest. Meridian still wasn’t done yet, though, as Alex Gardner found the back of the net twice in the second half while Green added a third strike, and the game ended 8-0 via Mercy Rule with 20 minutes remaining.

The Mustangs now await their first opponent of the state tournament, who they will play next Tuesday at home.

Author Brian Reach