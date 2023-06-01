News Briefs: June 1 – 7

West End Project Seeks Delay Of Senior Housing Component

According to a blog post from Falls Church Vice Mayor Letty Hardi, the F.C. City Council is being asked to consider a modification to the terms of its deal with the West End Project’s development team of Hoffman, Inc. to permit a delay in the completion of the project’s 14-story senior living facility. The reason given is that the principal developers of the project, Trammel Crow, have pulled out due to the unstable state of the economy.

Bob Young, head of the F.C. Economic Development Authority, told the News-Press concerning the issue, “Under the current economic circumstances in the U.S., it’s a miracle that Hoffman has been able to move ahead as quickly and efficiently as they have. In these circumstances, it’s not at all surprising that one of the several buildings in the project has experienced difficulty in closing. I’m confident they will be able to find a new partner for that building soon. In the meantime, the financial impact on the city is not consequential.”

F.C. No. 1 in Virginia for Wealth Per Capita

The SmartAsset investor website announced this week that it has ranked the City of Falls Church the No.1 jurisdiction in Virginia for the level of overall wealth per capita — inclusive of median income, investment income and median home value parameters. Its “overall wealth index” is pegged at 72.89, markedly higher than the No. 2 and No. 3 jurisdictions, Arlington and Fairfax counties, at 64.86 and 53.46 respectively.

Mustang Alley at Meridian HS To Close June 16 — August 14

The Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) announced a temporary closure of Mustang Alley, adjacent to the FCCPS Secondary Campus, due to the ongoing West Falls Project development. The closure will begin immediately after school is dismissed on June 16, 2023.

The decision to close Mustang Alley to all vehicular traffic was made to expedite the project’s completion of the finished Mustang Alley roadway and ensure the safety of students, staff, and community members. However, a pedestrian/bicycle path will remain open, the Schools’ statement said.

F.C. Councilman Duncan Offers New Update on Surgery

Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan offered the following update on his recovery from full lung transplant surgery earlier this month:

“27 days since my bilateral lung transplant. Memorial Day finds me at the Inova Fairfax inpatient Rehabilitation Center. I ‘graduated’ last Tuesday from the hospital to rehab, where 3x daily physical therapy sessions aim to rebuild stamina and agility sufficient to return home and continue gaining strength from there.

“My support team this past week included daughter Meredyth, son Tyler, and, of course, spouse Leslie. Meredyth happened to be back East presenting a paper at an international marine biology conference in Baltimore for the Master’s degree she expects to finish this summer at San Francisco State University. TD was back from a well-deserved vacation in the Dominican Republic with co-workers in the Arlington County PD. The highlight of today’s therapy drills was an unassisted climb-and-descend of more than a dozen steps, one target I need to hit consistently in order to return home.”

Teens Arrested for Tuesday Shooting-Stabbing That Killed 2

Fairfax County Police announced yesterday they’ve arrested Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18 of Greater Falls Church and a 17-year old in the double-homicide shooting and stabbing that took place Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane, just west of the City of Falls Church line, behind the Whole Foods on Leesburg Pike. The two arrested are charged with robbery resulting in death. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, or the anonymous tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police say the incident is believed to be drug-related. K9 officers located a “significant amount of marijuana nearby believed to be connected to the homicide,” according to FCPD, who added that “all individuals involved are believed to be known to each other such that this is not a random act of violence.

The two deceased victims were identified as Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington County and Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn. Skinner was found deceased with a gunshot wound in a laundry room in the apartment complex, and Deahl and two others, both believed to be minors, were found suffering stab wounds in a parking lot. Deahl was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. One of the two surviving victims remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.