FCPD: Teen Arrested For Tuesday Shooting-Stabbing That Killed 2, Injured 2

FCPD RELEASED the name and photo of Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18, of Falls Church, who detectives have charged with robbery resulting in death after Monday’s double-homicide, which took place just outside city limits.

Fairfax County Police have made an arrest in the double-homicide shooting and stabbing that took place Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Ln., just north of the City of Falls Church line, just behind the Whole Foods across from West Falls Church Metro Station on Leesburg Pike.

Detectives charged Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18, of Falls Church, with robbery resulting in death. FCPD asks that anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, or the anonymous tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The incident is believed to be drug-related, after K9 officers located a “significant amount of marijuana nearby believed to be connected to the homicide,” according to FCPD, who added that “all individuals involved are believed to be known to each other and this is not a random act of violence.

The two deceased victims were identified as Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington County and Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn. Skinner was found deceased with a gunshot wound in a laundry room in the apartment complex, while Deahl and two others, both believed to be minors, were found suffering stab wounds in a parking lot. Deahl was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Once of the two surviving victims remains in the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Initial reports mentioned multiple suspects fleeing the scene of the crime. Though FCPD has not specifically addressed whether any other arrests will be made, they did say they anticipate more updates to follow the initial charges against Garcia Montes.

