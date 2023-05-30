Gallows Road Over I-66 Reduced Overnight May 30-31

Gallows Road over I-66 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction during the overnight hours Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete bridge deck pours for the new Gallows Road South Bridge over I-66. Southbound Gallows Road will be closed with two-way traffic running on Gallows Road North during this period.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.