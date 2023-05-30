Gallows Road Over I-66 Reduced Overnight May 30-31

Gallows Road over I-66 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction during the overnight hours Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete bridge deck pours for the new Gallows Road South Bridge over I-66. Southbound Gallows Road will be closed with two-way traffic running on Gallows Road North during this period.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

﻿All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.