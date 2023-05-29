Shooting-Stabbing Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured Just Blocks From West Falls Church Metro

FCPD advise anybody near the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Ln. to avoid the area after a shooting-stabbing leaves two dead.

Watch the FCPD Press Briefing

Fairfax County Police are reporting a shooting and stabbing that left two dead and two injured in the vicinity of the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane. The shooting took place just after 4:00 p.m., in the Tysons View Apartments complex behind the Whole Foods on Leesburg Pike – and just blocks away from West Falls Church Metro Station.

The FCPD announcement, which was made on Twitter, advised that multiple suspects had fled the scene on foot, and said that one had died and three had been taken to the hospital Other reputable outlets are now reporting that a second victim has died, that the two surviving victims had non-life-threatening stabbing injuries, whereas the two deceased had been shot.

Author Brian Reach