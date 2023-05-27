Around F.C., News

Smart Asset Ranks F.C. No. 1 in Virginia for Individual Wealth

by FCNP.com

The SmartAsset investor website announced today that it has ranked the City of Falls Church the No.1 jurisdiction in Virginia for the level of overall wealth per capita — inclusive of median income, investment income and median home value parameters. It’s “overall wealth index” is pegged at 72.89, markedly higher than the No. 2 and No. 3 jurisdictions, Arlington and Fairfax counties, at 64.86 and 53.46 respectively.   

RankCounty, StateMedian IncomeInvestment IncomeMedian Home ValueOverall Wealth Index
1Falls Church city,VA$155,071$46,711$957,07572.89
2Arlington County,VA$128,145$40,651$772,33064.86
3Fairfax County,VA$133,974$49,604$699,40053.46
4Loudoun County,VA$156,821$36,094$718,15753.27
5Fairfax city,VA$118,492$33,214$682,77252.49
6Alexandria city,VA$105,450$47,518$608,56250.23
7Fauquier County,VA$111,368$55,297$574,23040.06
8Prince William County,VA$113,831$19,912$525,30038.36
9Rappahannock County,VA$90,307$64,928$509,35538.10
10Goochland County,VA$100,517$85,205$439,24536.90
Virginia$80,615$30,094$285,205

Author