Smart Asset Ranks F.C. No. 1 in Virginia for Individual Wealth

The SmartAsset investor website announced today that it has ranked the City of Falls Church the No.1 jurisdiction in Virginia for the level of overall wealth per capita — inclusive of median income, investment income and median home value parameters. It’s “overall wealth index” is pegged at 72.89, markedly higher than the No. 2 and No. 3 jurisdictions, Arlington and Fairfax counties, at 64.86 and 53.46 respectively.

Rank County, State Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value Overall Wealth Index 1 Falls Church city,VA $155,071 $46,711 $957,075 72.89 2 Arlington County,VA $128,145 $40,651 $772,330 64.86 3 Fairfax County,VA $133,974 $49,604 $699,400 53.46 4 Loudoun County,VA $156,821 $36,094 $718,157 53.27 5 Fairfax city,VA $118,492 $33,214 $682,772 52.49 6 Alexandria city,VA $105,450 $47,518 $608,562 50.23 7 Fauquier County,VA $111,368 $55,297 $574,230 40.06 8 Prince William County,VA $113,831 $19,912 $525,300 38.36 9 Rappahannock County,VA $90,307 $64,928 $509,355 38.10 10 Goochland County,VA $100,517 $85,205 $439,245 36.90 Virginia $80,615 $30,094 $285,205