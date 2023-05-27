Smart Asset Ranks F.C. No. 1 in Virginia for Individual Wealth

The SmartAsset investor website announced today that it has ranked the City of Falls Church the No.1 jurisdiction in Virginia for the level of overall wealth per capita — inclusive of median income, investment income and median home value parameters. It’s “overall wealth index” is pegged at 72.89, markedly higher than the No. 2 and No. 3 jurisdictions, Arlington and Fairfax counties, at 64.86 and 53.46 respectively.
|Rank
|County, State
|Median Income
|Investment Income
|Median Home Value
|Overall Wealth Index
|1
|Falls Church city,VA
|$155,071
|$46,711
|$957,075
|72.89
|2
|Arlington County,VA
|$128,145
|$40,651
|$772,330
|64.86
|3
|Fairfax County,VA
|$133,974
|$49,604
|$699,400
|53.46
|4
|Loudoun County,VA
|$156,821
|$36,094
|$718,157
|53.27
|5
|Fairfax city,VA
|$118,492
|$33,214
|$682,772
|52.49
|6
|Alexandria city,VA
|$105,450
|$47,518
|$608,562
|50.23
|7
|Fauquier County,VA
|$111,368
|$55,297
|$574,230
|40.06
|8
|Prince William County,VA
|$113,831
|$19,912
|$525,300
|38.36
|9
|Rappahannock County,VA
|$90,307
|$64,928
|$509,355
|38.10
|10
|Goochland County,VA
|$100,517
|$85,205
|$439,245
|36.90
|Virginia
|$80,615
|$30,094
|$285,205