Business News & Notes: May 25 — 31

Capital Caring Health Expansion

Falls Church-based Capital Caring Health (CCH) has completed the affiliation agreement with Temple Terrace, Florida’s Chapters Health System. This has been reputed to be the largest nonprofit providing hospice and palliative care services in the country. They will maintain their own brands working with a total 4,000 employees and 3,000 volunteers to tap more resources and expand care. They expect to serve as many as 100,000 people annually with inpatient and in-home care for heart failure and end-stage lung disease, children’s hospice services and veteran care and others. This also gives both nonprofits leverage to bring supplier and insurer costs down, as well as sharing costs associated with running the new joint medical records system.

Local Businesses in the News

Several businesses in Falls Church have caught the attention of local magazines this month. Arlington Magazine highlighted Scramble and Tea with Mrs. B as two of the ten party venues recommended for kids. The magazine also included Chasin’ Tails as one of the “9 Spots for Spectacular Seafood.” Washingtonian Magazine named Ellie Bird as one of 14 new restaurants that excite them.

Employer Nominations Sought For Virginia Intern Day

To commemorate Virginia Intern Day, the Commonwealth seeks to recognize the “Top Virginia Employers for Interns” via a social media event. All employers offering internships, regardless of size and sector, are encouraged to submit a nomination form. The nomination form should take no more than 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Nominations are due by June 15. Visit https://virginiatop.org/VirginiaInternDay.

Best Places to Work

Virginia Business Magazine is accepting applications for the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The winners will be featured in the magazine and honored at the annual awards ceremony. The deadline to apply is August 18 at BestPlacestoWorkVA.com.

Black Business Accelerator Program

For those who sell in Amazon’s store, you may be eligible for the Black Business Accelerator Program. Created to support Black entrepreneurs, the program offers financial support, mentorship, business advice and promotional support. Eligible sellers will have access to free imaging services, cash grant opportunities, advertising toward start-up costs. You can learn more about this opportunity at their website. For more information, visit https://sell.amazon.com/programs/black-business-accelerator.

Northrop Contract with Poland’s Air Defense Program

Northrop Grumman has fulfilled an order for components for Poland’s Air Defense Program in the first completed foreign military sale of Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). The Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN) relays are part of an upgrade to its WISLA medium range air defense program. Northrop Grumman is conducting tests and training to ensure the Polish military develops basic operational capability of the systems this year.