Playoff Season in Full Swing at Meridian, Big Week Ahead

The postseason has either already begun or is set to begin this week for all spring sports programs at Meridian High School. All are still alive, and most of them play at least one game at home in the coming days. Here’s where they all stand.

Baseball capped off its regular season by beating Skyline 11-7 on the road last Tuesday, and then holding serve at home, with a 11-8 win over William Monroe on Thursday. They wrap up the regular season with a 15-5 record heading into the playoffs, which start for them this Thursday as they host Culpeper County. Softball, meanwhile, finished 11-7-1 on the year with a 3-4 loss at Skyline on Tuesday, and then a 5-4 win against William Monroe on Thursday in their final home game. They’ll open up their postseason, hosting Caroline on Thursday.

On the soccer field, the boys closed out their regular season by dominating Skyline to the tune of 17-0 last Tuesday, and sit at 12-3-1 entering the playoffs, in which they’ll host Brentsville on Wednesday night. The girls will play one day later as they welcome Goochland to town, after they improved to 10-3-2 with a 9-0 win over Skyline in Tuesday’s Senior Night doubleheader.

Both lacrosse teams have already begun postseason play and both advanced to the regional semifinals with wins this past week. The girls wrapped up their 11-3 regular season with a 21-1 win at James Monroe last Monday, and then beat Liberty-Bealeton 25-1 in their playoff opener on Wednesday. Then the boys, whose regular season finished with a 9-5 record, beat Culpeper County, 12-2, at home on Thursday night.

That leaves tennis, where the girls carried momentum into their playoff opener against Caroline, winning 6-0 on Thursday. That will be their only home postseason match, though they look to upset Maggie Walker this Tuesday to keep their run alive.

