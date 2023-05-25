News Briefs: May 25 – 31

CBC Vets, Forwards 3 Dozen Students to Council to Serve

Falls Church’s Citizens for a Better City (CBC) accepted applications, vetted and recommended over three dozen high school student applicants to serve as non-voting members of the City’s boards, commissions and selected civil groups. The CBC swore in the students on Monday night (see photo, Page 1).

Student representatives to City Boards and Commissions:

Wendy Abstone – Environmental Sustainability Council, Lilja Anderson – Environmental Sustainability Council, Millie Beaudry – Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Transportation, Serena Binkowski – Environmental Sustainability Council, Ally Campbell – Environmental Sustainability Council, Joseph Cobucci – Housing Commission, Mikayla Edmunds – Housing Commission, Rachel Grooms, Arts & Humanities Council, Oliver Hardi – Architectural Advisory Board, Katherine Holt – Environmental Sustainability Council, Clementine Kim – Environmental Sustainability Council, Hayden Kusic – Environmental Sustainability Council, Elliot Lam – Economic Development Authority, Liam Ross – Economic Development Authority, Lydia Sturgill – Urban Forestry Commission, Jack Taylor – Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Transportation, Tommy Wotka – Historical Commission, Alissa Zargoski – Environmental Sustainability Council.

Student representatives to civic organizations:

Alesandro Azimipour – Chamber of Commerce, Abigail Berg – Falls Church Democrats, Emily Borum – League of Women Voters, Ashwin Colby – Falls Church Democrats, Mason DuVal – Bike Falls Church, Maya Dycaico – Welcoming Falls Church, Lorien Jackson – Village Preservation and Improvement Society, Grady Jinks – Bike Falls Church, Paige Kessman – Bike Falls Church, Joe Kritenbrink – Village Preservation and Improvement Society, Arian Lehrer – Welcoming Falls Church, Rion Miller – League of Women Voters, Molly Moore – Friends of Cherry Hill, Charles Taylor – Bike Falls Church, Isabella Villano – Creative Cauldron, Joy Wilson – Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation.

DOJ Official Confirms Hate Crimes on a Stiff Rise

“Sadly, crimes fomented by hate and bias are on the rise in this country. Data from the FBI show that hate crime incidents rose almost 12 percent in 2021, the most recent year for which we have federal data. We desperately need a better understanding of where hate originates and what leads to its violent expression,” U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a speech Monday.

“With funding from NIJ (National Institute of Justice), researchers gathered almost three decades worth of hate crimes data and analyzed it to help identify the pathways to the commission of these crimes. They found a wide diversity of motives, but certain patterns emerge that can give us important clues to prevention. ” Gupta said.

Amazon Advances in Region With New Buildings, Demolitions

The first official look at the mostly completed first phase of Amazon’s HQ2 in Pentagon City was shared with reporters this week.

In a statement included in a media kit, when Amazon “chose Arlington as the site of our second headquarters, we made a commitment to become part of the fabric of the neighborhood and among the most trusted business and community partners in the region. Our more than $2.5 billion investment in HQ2 and the surrounding area will result in 25,000 new Amazon jobs by 2030 and support thousands of indirect jobs across the entire region.”

Meanwhile, Amazon is in the process of razing three office buildings in Loudoun County. It plans to demolish at least 11 office buildings in Northern Virginia and replace them with data centers as part of its expansion in the area.

Fairfax Connector to Begin Service Along I-66 Corridor

Fairfax Connector bus rapid transit service’s plans along the I-66 corridor in anticipation of two major parking facilities finishing construction later this year.

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation has proposed adding or revising almost 30 routes in Tysons, Vienna, Springfield, Chantilly and Centreville.

$2 Million to Chickahominy Tribe in Virginia

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week awarded $2 million to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe in Providence Forge, Virginia. The tribe will use the funds to rehabilitate the plumbing and electrical systems for 20 homes and acquire 10 homeownership modular units for low and moderate-income Tribal families.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to sharing resources with Tribal communities so they can meet their own unique needs,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding announced today will help make Tribal communities safer, healthier and help families thrive.”