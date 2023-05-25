School News: May 25 – 31

New OSE Club Has Successful Start

Let Me Run — Falls Church City, a running group that began this spring for fourth and fifth-grade boys at Oak Street, had a successful inaugural season under the leadership of coaches James Thompson, David Newton, Peter Balazy and Joe Larson. The group of over 25 participants met every Wednesday and Friday morning for seven weeks, and their hard work and dedication paid off at the National Police Week 5K in Arlington, VA. Four out of the top five finishers in the Male under 19 age group were from this group, showcasing the great potential of these young runners. Let Me Run — Falls Church City will hold alumni and interest runs throughout the summer and return for a sophomore season — including third-sixth grade — in the fall. For more details, visit letmerun.org.

Instrumental Groups Deliver Stellar Concert

On Wednesday night in the Meridian auditorium, five instrumental groups performed a fantastic program, “Musical Stories from Across the World,” in front of a packed house. The contemporary music bands opened the concert with Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” and performed three more pieces with audience members joining them upfront for a rock show vibe. The jazz ensemble’s four-number set delighted all with strong solos by a half dozen seniors. Garbage cans hit the stage for the percussion ensemble’s vibrant, choreographed “Stinkin’ Garbage,” while the symphonic band performed three pieces, opening with a lively, percussion-heavy “Arabian Dances” and “Halcyon Hearts.” The wind ensemble closed the concert on five very strong pieces, including the challenging “Danzon No. 2,” a 12-minute piece featuring Mexican dance music.

Let Me Run, a running group that began this spring at Oak Street, had a successful inaugural season under the leadership of coaches James Thompson, David Newton, Peter Balazy, and Joe Larson. (Photo: Team Photos)

LPF Drive to Give Sports Equipment

Leveling the Playing Field (LPF)will host a sports equipment drive on May 20 — 26. Please drop off gently used sports equipment to the Meridian High School main office, the Oak Street Elementary main office and the FCC Community Center (second floor).

Region Playoffs Continue at MHS This Week

Come support the Mustangs as they try to qualify for the State Tournament. Just a reminder that tickets are online only. No cash, Meridian student-athlete list, or Mustang Athletic Boosters’ passes are accepted at the gate.

On Thursday, May 25, all elementary and middle school students wearing their “youth” soccer, softball, baseball or lacrosse jerseys will get free admission to all of MHS home events on this day. The region quarter final will have girls soccer vs. Goochland at 5:45 pm; softball vs. Caroline at 6:00 pm; baseball vs. Culpeper at 6:00 pm.

Music Program Celebrates Seniors

During last Wednesday night’s concert, Meridian Band Director Ms. MaryJo West recognized and celebrated 15 seniors in the instrumental music program: Marshall Davies, Sophia Dylhoff, Daniel Fried, Aidan Gillapsy, Sarah Hubbard, Danielle Kuck, Argyle Lindsay, Charlie Lyons, Miles Pierre, Hana Saldate, Alexander Steinbach, Wesley Sturgill, Kaethan Virmani, Brandon Werbel and Claire Zywicki. Band awards acknowledging students’ years of community service and performances were given, and the program’s highest honors and Band Booster scholarships were given to six students.