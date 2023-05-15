Girls Soccer Shows Fight, But Shut Out By Brentsville

Meridian’s girls’ soccer team was riding a four-game winning streak and sitting 9-2-2 on

the year headed into Friday night’s matchup against Brentsville. It was their penultimate regular

season game this year and a rematch of the 1-4 loss they took on April 25th , the most recent time

they’d lost a game.

Unfortunately, this one didn’t go much better. Though the Mustangs got some scoring

opportunities early on, they were unable to capitalize and Brentsville drew first blood twelve

minutes in. Play remained fairly evenly matched, but the home team still couldn’t find the back

of the net and the Tigers doubled their lead late in the period. Meridian’s dry spell continued

after the break, and when Brentsville scored their third goal of the game just under ten minutes

into the second half, it put the game away for all intents and purposes. They’d score one more

midway through the period, and although the Mustangs fought to the bitter end, they just

couldn’t keep up in the only stat that counts.

The girls will have a chance to rebound as they host Skyline next Tuesday, and after that,

they’ll have some time off before the regional playoff tournament starts on Thursday the 25th .

