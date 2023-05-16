How To Run For Local Office

Falls Church City has local elections this November for City Council and School Board. The City needs great candidates for these important positions. Are you thinking about running? Would you like to know more about what it takes? The Falls Church League of Women Voters is hosting two sessions on different days so that you can learn how to run a campaign. Each session will be an informal discussion with our guest speakers, two individuals who have run for office in the City of Falls Church: Vice Mayor Letty Hardi (who ran for the City Council in 2015 and 2019) and School Board Vice Chair Tate Gould (who ran for School Board in 2021). We will also hear from the Office of the Registrar (David Bjerke or Stacey Pilson).

Author nick gatz