Two Staffers Hospitalized After Attack on Rep. Connolly’s Fairfax Office

U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Fairfax) released a statement Monday afternoon after two staffers were sent to the hospital following an attack on his district office in the City of Fairfax.

(Photo: Gerry Connolly/Facebook)

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff.” the release read, “The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Fairfax City Police confirmed via Twitter that two staff members were being treated after an assault on the office on Main St.

The News-Press will update as additional information is received.

Author Brian Reach