Meridian Girls Lacrosse Crushes Culpeper County

It was seasonably cold on Thursday evening, with some rain showers earlier and the sky still filled with grey clouds, as the Meridian girls’ lacrosse team played host to Culpeper County at 6:00. They didn’t seem to be bothered, though, as they scored early and often en route to a dominant victory.

Lila Deering got the scoring started, finding the back of the net only 43 seconds in. The Mustangs earned the game’s first four tallies (from four different players) before Culpeper could get on the board, and after the visitors cut it to 8-3 midway through the half, Meridian scored nine straight to take a 17-3 lead into the break. Things slowed down in the second period but the home team convincingly won 25-4, led by five goals apiece from Allie Campbell and Tilly Gale. Deering and Carolina Carmody both added four markers while Cora Brown had two, and five other Mustangs each scored once.

The girls improve to 7-3 with the win, and will now prepare to visit Kettle Run next Monday.

