Girls Soccer Stays Hot, Blanks Warren County

Last night the Meridian High School girls’ soccer team visited Seton, where they won 4-0 on the road. Tonight, after a quick turnaround, they hosted division rival Warren County and looked none the worse for wear.

Maureen Tremblay opened the scoring eight and a half minutes in, and the Mustangs controlled possession throughout the first period while adding two more goals, three minutes apart, from Emma Flanagan and Madie Miller to go ahead 3-0 at the intermission. Miller then scored an acrobatic goal from a tough angle midway through the second, and Meridian still wasn’t done yet despite leading 4-0 late in the game. They got three more goals in the final ten minutes as Jane Fiegel and Delaney Flanagan both got on the board, and then Tremblay bookended the dominant effort as the home team won by a final score of 7-0.

Meridian improves to 7-2-2 with the win, with two tough road games next Monday and Tuesday awaiting them as they’ll visit Skyline and Manassas Park, respectively.

Author nick gatz