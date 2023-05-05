Bunt from Birthday Boy Seals Hammerheads Extra Inning Win

By Erika Toman

The Hammerheads pulled away in the eighth inning and took home the 5-3 win against the Smurfs. The extra-frame victory was set up by an excellent bunt from outfielder Parker Gershman, on his twelfth birthday no less, helping seal the win for the Hammerheads.

For the Hammerheads, a strong night of pitching with 15 total strikeouts contributed to the win. Starting pitcher Jack Rainbolt went two innings, striking out three, giving up three runs for a solid outing. Relivers Evan Toman and Luca Pipia turned in strong outings, with Toman going two and two-thirds giving up one hit and logging three strikeouts, while Pipia went three and a third, striking out a whopping nine batters and only giving up one hit. Offensively, the Hammerheads had hits by Gershman, Pipia, Toman, and Lucas Testa. Defensively, the team was led by Ben Bolin with two amazing catches in right field.

The Smurfs have hot bats this season with the entire roster of 12 recording hits already. This game featured six total hits with James Owen and Simon Coho leading the team, each racking up two hits. Drew Fay and Sam Crean were also contributors with one hit each. The Smurfs put up a fight from the mound with Fay striking out eight batters. Cole Beck struck out four and James Owen struck out two. In the field, Simon Coho was a star at shortstop while James Owen continued his excellent play behind the plate.

Majors Division Season Standings as of April 30

Hammerheads (sponsored by Chandler’s Heating and Plumbing) 6-5

Red Robbers (sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) 8-3

Cherry Bombs (sponsored by Anthony Wilder) 8-3

Greyhounds (sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC) 6-5

Smurfs (sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo) 4-7

Ranch Falls Church (sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) 1-10