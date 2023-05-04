Baseball, Softball Hit Slumps as Home Stretch Approaches

The calendar has turned to May, meaning that spring sports season is winding to a close, with less than a month until playoffs begin. How did Meridian’s athletic programs fare this past week?

Boys’ soccer picked up a pair of wins on back-to-back days, beating Brentsville 5-0 at home on Tuesday and then defeating Annandale 4-1 on the road on Wednesday. The girls only played one game, visiting Brentsville on Tuesday where they lost 1-4, and both teams will now prepare for showdowns against William Monroe this Tuesday. The boys are now 7-3 on the season while the girls fell to 5-2-1 .

Baseball also only played once this past week, losing 2-7 at home to Brentsville on Tuesday and dropping to 10-3 on the season. They’ll look to rebound as they visit William Monroe this Tuesday, the first of two road matchups this week as they’ll also travel to Warren County on Friday. Softball, meanwhile, took a pair of losses at home to Brentsville and at Fauquier on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, ending their five-game winning streak as they now sit at 7-4-1. As with the baseball team, they’ll travel to William Monroe on Tuesday.

Lacrosse saw some mixed results, as both the boys and girls went 1-1 this past week. The boys held serve against James Monroe at home on Monday, winning 13-7, but then fell 3-19 at Briar Woods on Wednesday. They’ll face Fauquier in a neutral site game at Liberty-Bealeton this Monday as they look to improve upon their 6-4 record, while the girls will host that same opponent. They played a pair of very close games this past week, losing 13-14 at Riverside on Wednesday and then flipping the script the next night as they beat Langley 14-13 at home. Their record is now 6-3.

Girls’ tennis also split this past week’s matchups, beating Brentsville on the road on Tuesday to the tune of 7-2 before losing 3-6 at Marshall on Wednesday, bringing them to a record of 4-7 as their road trip continues at Skyline this Monday. The boys’ results once again could not be reported

Author Ryan McCafferty