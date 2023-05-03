F.C. Councilman Phil Duncan Undergoes Lung Transplant

Falls Church City Councilman Phil Duncan underwent a double lung transplant Tuesday night at the Inova Hospital in Fairfax and his family reports that he “came through surgery very well.”

According to Falls Church Vice Mayor Letty Hardi, Duncan “came through surgery very well for a double lung transplant and is beginning a long recovery.”

A statement from the Duncan family states, “We are tremendously grateful to the superb staff of the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute transplant team and hospital staff. We are fully aware of how lucky we are to have received this gift so quickly when so many wait months and years for a match. And we are thankful to so many people for their good wishes.”