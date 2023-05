Yesterday, the Fairfax Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to lower the real estate tax rate by a modest 1.5 cents below the current level of $1.11 per $100 of assessed real estate value, even though hikes in assessed values will mean that the average taxpayer in the county will see her rate jump by $490 next year.

The board also voted to fully fund salary market rate adjustments for county employees out of unallocated funds totaling nearly $100 million.