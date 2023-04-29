City of Falls Church Police Investigate Jewelry Store Incident

Saturday, April 29, 2023 — City of Falls Church police are investigating an incident at a jewelry store in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street that resulted in no injuries and nothing stolen.



Police responded to the business at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac parking in front of the business. One person exited the vehicle and used a sledge hammer to break a storefront glass window. Four more people exited the vehicle and entered the business. Two shots were fired, and the suspects fled in the vehicle.



The five suspects are males and females; exact descriptions are not available.



Anyone with information should call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or email police@fallschurchva.gov.