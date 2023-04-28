Business News & Notes: April 27th – May 3rd

Sinfonietta Presents Marvelous Mozart Concert

Saturday, April 29, 7:30, The Falls Church Episcopal – Monumental Mozart concert featuring Marcolivia, a violin/viola duo, and Rachel Franklin, pianist. Advance tickets are available on the website linked, and at the door.

Career Fair for Military and Vets

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is hosting a free, two-day career fair for transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses on May 10-11. The in-person Career Fair and Resource Expo will be held at the National Museum of the United States Army on May 10, and the Virtual Career Fair and Resource Expo will be held on May 11 online. National employers including the FBI, BAE Systems, CACI, GDIT and Inova Health System will participate with over 10,000 positions. Openings are available for all backgrounds and experience levels. This event is also supported by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Hire Vets Now Foundation in partnership with Ft. Belvoir, Virginia Department of Veteran Services, and Virginia Employment Commission. For more information and to register, visit https://workinnorthernvirginia.com/career-fairs.

The 18th Annual Virginia CFO Awards

Virginia Business Magazine has announced the upcoming CFO Awards. Nominations are now open for Virginia financial professionals and close at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023. The four winners and all nominees will be recognized at the evening awards banquet in June. Nominations may be made at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VACFO2023.

Small Business Day Program

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special episode of CO- Strategy Studio: Small Business Day in person on Thursday, May 4 in the headquarters in Washington, D.C. Several Chamber executives, Sara Armstrong, Neil Bradley, and Tom Sullivan will lead a Small Business Update. The event will feature Henji Cheung, Chef/Owner, Queen’s English; Monte Durham, Founder, Salon MONTE; Dawn Hendricks, President and CEO, FM Talent Source; Jeanette Mulvey, Editor-in-Chief, CO-; and Barbara Thau, Senior Features Editor, CO-. Questions may be directed to COEvents@uschamber.com.

Locals to Participate in Taste of NoVA

More than 30 restaurants, many from Northern Virginia Magazine’s “Best Restaurants” list, are participating in the Taste of NoVA on Sunday, June 11 at Segra Field in Leesburg. Falls Church locals, Thompson Italian and Ellie Bird, are among them. The event will feature live music, tasting samples, sips from local breweries and wineries, and the opportunity to interact with chefs. Special presale pricing is available now.