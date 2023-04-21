Business News: April 20th-26th

Ribbon Cutting Today: Skin Lab Med Spa

Join the Falls Church Chamber in the ribbon cutting at Skin Lab Med Spa today at 5:00 pm. Andres Gonzalez and Dr. Patricia Ladisa-Gonzalez are opening their medical spa with services for the face and body. They previously owned another business in the same space at Birch & Broad, Profile by Sanford. Please join the celebration and tour the facilities at 1140 W. Broad Street, Birch and Broad.

Taco Bamba Tops with ZZ Top

Falls Church local, Taco Bamba, is expanding. ZZ Top’s guitarist-vocalist Billy Gibbons enjoyed a meal during the 2018 tour in the original restaurant and has persuaded his friend, chef and founder Victor Albisu, to open a restaurant in Nashville. The chain has taquerias in Northern Virginia and Maryland. The Nashville site is expected to open later this year.

Lynk Contract to Bring Services to Ghana

Lynk Global, Inc. of Falls Church and Vodafone Ghana have signed another contract that will bring mobile service to 100 percent of Ghana’s population. Lynk is the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company and operates cell towers in space with the goal of extending mobile coverage in rural areas.

Warden Receives Wash100 Award

Kathy Warden, president and CEO of Northrop Grumman, has received the 2023 Wash100 Award. It was personally awarded at Northrop headquarters by the founder of the award, Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic. Regarded as the Capital region’s highest honor, the winner is selected among the top government contracting practitioners, technologists, company leaders and supportive government agency directors with a banner year who are committed to continue making a significant impact in the sector in the coming year. This marks Warden’s eighth win.