MHS Open Conference With Wins in Baseball, Softball, Soccer

Conference play for Meridian’s spring sports is underway, and for some Mustang squads that meant a big batch of wins.

Baseball highlighted the week by winning both of its matchups, including a 32-0 win at Manassas Park on Thursday. They also beat Warren County 8-0 on Tuesday of last week.

Meanwhile, softball swept all three of their matchups this past week. They defended home turf against Annandale on Monday (14-0) and Warren County on Tuesday (5-1) before beating Manassas Park on Friday to the tune of 12-1.

Boys’ soccer went only 1-2 this week, losing two road games: 2-4 at Tuscarora on Monday and 1-2 at Manassas Park on Friday. Sandwiched between that, however, was a 17-0 win over Warren County on Tuesday. Girls’ soccer went 3-0 this week to extend their winning streak to five games. They beat Tuscarora 2-1 at home on Monday, then Warren County 4-0 on the road on Tuesday, and finally Manassas Park 12-0 on Friday in front of a delighted home crowd.

Lacrosse didn’t quite have the same success this week as the boys went 1-2 in their stretch of three games between Wednesday and Friday. They lost 4-10 to Independence at home, then beat Washington-Liberty 9-6 on the road, and then lost again at Sidwell Friends by a score of 5-15. The girls’ team walloped Washington-Liberty 22-5 at home on Thursday, but then didn’t have much luck in their Saturday tournament doubleheader in Centreville. They lost to Robinson and then their game at Langley was unable to finish due to weather.

That leaves tennis, where the girls picked up their third win of the year by beating Warren County 8-0 on the road on Tuesday. The boys’ results are once again unknown as the team is experiencing issues with reporting its scores.