Beyer Submits Community Project Funding Requests To Support Northern Virginia Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, And More

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital, today announced his 15 submissions on behalf of Virginia’s 8th Congressional District requesting federal funds from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Funding (CPF) Program, which will provide targeted funding for local projects across the country.

“The Community Project Funding requests I submitted on behalf of Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fairfax would provide funding focused on expanding affordable housing, a major need in Northern Virginia. They would also support infrastructure improvements, crime prevention efforts, the expansion of early childcare, and more,” said Rep. Beyer. “Among the infrastructure improvement requests are projects to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist routes, and expand charging infrastructure to support electric bus fleets. These are all projects that would greatly benefit the people of Virginia’s 8th District and I be pushing hard for these investments as we move through the appropriations process.”

The rules adopted by the House of Representatives allow each Representative to submit funding requests for up to 15 projects within their district for FY24, without any guarantee of approval. Project requests must fall within a limited scope of federal accounts and direct funds to state and local government and select non-profits, and each Member must certify that they and their family have no financial interest in any project for which they request funding.

Beyer’s CPF requests follow below, with full details including accounts, disclosures, and Beyer’s letters to House Appropriations Committee explaining the requests available here.



Project Name: Arlington Boulevard Trail South Side Improvements

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Requested: $720,000

Project Name: Mount Vernon Trail North Improvements

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: Monroe Park Playground Replacement

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Requested: $1,130,000





Project Name: On-Route Electric Transit Bus Opportunity Chargers

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $2,000,000

Project Name: The Virginia Tech “Smart Mobility Lab”

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $1,000,000

Project Name: Pilot Program for Crime and Violence Prevention

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $670,000

Project Name: Restoration of Affordable Housing at 1022 Pendleton Street Boarding House

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: City of Falls Church Affordable Housing

Recipient: City of Falls Church

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: Hillwood Avenue and South Roosevelt Street Signal Reconstruction

Recipient: City of Falls Church

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: SafeStart

Recipient: Doorways

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: Bush Hill Elementary Safe Routes to School

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Requested: $1,300,000

Project Name: Construction of an Early Childcare Center at the Original Mount Vernon High School

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: Mason Neck Trail – Northern Segment

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Project Name: Melwood Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project

Recipient: Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.

Amount Requested: $1,710,000Project Name: Purchase of the Sibert House, Apartment Property for Chronically Homeless Individuals

Recipient: PathForward, Inc.

Amount Requested: $1,342,704