Beyer Submits Community Project Funding Requests To Support Northern Virginia Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, And More

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital, today announced his 15 submissions on behalf of Virginia’s 8th Congressional District requesting federal funds from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Funding (CPF) Program, which will provide targeted funding for local projects across the country.
“The Community Project Funding requests I submitted on behalf of Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fairfax would provide funding focused on expanding affordable housing, a major need in Northern Virginia. They would also support infrastructure improvements, crime prevention efforts, the expansion of early childcare, and more,” said Rep. Beyer. “Among the infrastructure improvement requests are projects to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist routes, and expand charging infrastructure to support electric bus fleets. These are all projects that would greatly benefit the people of Virginia’s 8th District and I be pushing hard for these investments as we move through the appropriations process.”
The rules adopted by the House of Representatives allow each Representative to submit funding requests for up to 15 projects within their district for FY24, without any guarantee of approval. Project requests must fall within a limited scope of federal accounts and direct funds to state and local government and select non-profits, and each Member must certify that they and their family have no financial interest in any project for which they request funding.
Beyer’s CPF requests follow below, with full details including accounts, disclosures, and Beyer’s letters to House Appropriations Committee explaining the requests available here.
Project Name: Arlington Boulevard Trail South Side Improvements
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Requested: $720,000
Project Name: Mount Vernon Trail North Improvements
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: Monroe Park Playground Replacement
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Requested: $1,130,000
Project Name: On-Route Electric Transit Bus Opportunity Chargers
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $2,000,000
Project Name: The Virginia Tech “Smart Mobility Lab”
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $1,000,000
Project Name: Pilot Program for Crime and Violence Prevention
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $670,000
Project Name: Restoration of Affordable Housing at 1022 Pendleton Street Boarding House
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: City of Falls Church Affordable Housing
Recipient: City of Falls Church
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: Hillwood Avenue and South Roosevelt Street Signal Reconstruction
Recipient: City of Falls Church
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: SafeStart
Recipient: Doorways
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: Bush Hill Elementary Safe Routes to School
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Requested: $1,300,000
Project Name: Construction of an Early Childcare Center at the Original Mount Vernon High School
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: Mason Neck Trail – Northern Segment
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Project Name: Melwood Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project
Recipient: Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.
Amount Requested: $1,710,000Project Name: Purchase of the Sibert House, Apartment Property for Chronically Homeless Individuals
Recipient: PathForward, Inc.
Amount Requested: $1,342,704