Mustangs Pick Up Where They Left Off After Spring Break

After some time off for Spring Break, Meridian High School athletics activities resumed this past week. It’s been the baseball team making the most noise, capping off by winning the Grant & Danny Spring Showdown earlier this month, and picking up another win this week at Washington-Liberty on Thursday by a score of 7-4. Unfortunately, they took a walloping the next night at home at the hands of St. Alban’s, losing 17-6, but they’re still 8-2 on the year heading into conference play, which begins Tuesday as they host Warren County.

It was a successful week for the boys on the soccer field, too.They beat Liberty of Bealeton 5-0 on Friday, moving to 4-1 for the season. They’ll visit Tuscarora on Monday. Meanwhile the girls played at Liberty and won 5-0. They will be at home on Monday, also playing Tuscarora.

The boys’ lacrosse team took its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 10-6 to Alexandria City at home before bouncing back with a 9-6 win over Liberty-Bealeton on Thursday. The girls also saw their streak come to an end as they fell 13-12 at Independence on Tuesday, bouncing back by beating Liberty, 21-3. Both teams are now 4-1 on the year, with the boys set to conclude on Wednesday when they host Independence, while the girls face Washington-Liberty at home on Thursday.

It was a busy week for girls’ tennis as well, as they lost a pair of matchups to Rock Ridge (on the road on Tuesday and at home on Friday), both by a score of 3-6. They beat Wakefield 7-2 at home on Thursday, earning their second victory of the year as they head into conference with a 2-6 record.

Finally, girls’ softball won its sole matchup of the week, beating Yorktown 2-1 at home on Wednesday. Now with a 4-2-1 record, they’ll host Annandale and Warren County on Monday and Tuesday to expand their winning streak.