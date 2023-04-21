Red Robbers Grab Lead in Fourth Inning for Victory Over the Smurfs

By Erika Toman

The Red Robbers had an excellent day of baseball last weekend by winning both games in their double header. In the featured game, the Red Robbers (coached by Joe Greiner and sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) earned a big victory from the Smurfs (coached by Rob Fay, sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo) with a score of 11-7. The game was neck and neck until the fourth inning when John “Tig” Fatzinger singled on a 1-2 count, allowing one run to score. This was quickly followed by Aiden Ortiz crushing a double to center field on the first pitch, scoring two runs.

The base paths were crowded by both teams in this high-scoring game. The Red Robbers racked up nine hits with Hayes Vaughan leading the team by going 2-2. Aiden Ortiz, Jonah Molloy and Kaiden Caceres each had two RBI’s. The bats were hot that day and Dev Crance, Tig Fatzinger, Teddy Greiner, Jonah Molloy, Max Smith, Xander Wagner and Kaiden Caceres all contributed to the victory with a hit.

Teddy Greiner continues to be impressive on the mound this spring. As the starting Red Robbers pitcher, he struck out six. Hayes Vaughan pitched in relief and closed out the game by striking out three. Behind the plate, Tig Fatzinger was the team catcher for the entire double header because nothing got past him.

The Smurfs gave the Red Robbers a run for their money by tallying eight hits on the day. They had a three-run rally in the sixth inning, led by Eli Cannon’s single, but ultimately came up short. James Owen and Liam Horgan led the team with two hits each in the game. Also contributing hits were Drew Fay, Teddy Klousia and Simon Coho.

The Smurfs had a great defensive day as they also played a double header, proudly having zero errors against the Red Robbers. They were led by Drew Fay at SS who had two big plays to end both the 2nd and 4th innings. Liam Horgan was solid on the mound striking out 6 during his 3.2 innings pitching. Teddy Klousia and James Owen were also brick walls behind the plate splitting duties throughout the day.

Majors Division Season

Standings as of April 15

Hammerheads

(sponsored by Chandler’s

Heating and Plumbing)

2-4

Red Robbers

(sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) 6-1

Cherry Bombs

(sponsored by Anthony Wilder) 5-1

Greyhounds

(sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC) 2-4

Smurfs

(sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo) 3-4

Ranch Falls Church

(sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) 1-5

Notable performances this past week: Aiden Ortiz hit his first career home run for the Red Robbers. Kovas Plummer continues to rack up the home runs with his third for the season.