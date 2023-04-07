Meridian Sports are in Full Swing

Another week is in the books for spring sports at Meridian High School, and it came with plenty of excitement as many of the teams played their final games before Spring Break. The biggest highlight was Maddie Miller’s 5-goal performance for the girls’ soccer team on Tuesday as she led them to their first win of the season against Dominion.

Baseball’s undefeated season came to an end with a 0-3 defeat against Wakefield on Monday, but they rebounded with two decisive wins at Falls Church on Wednesday (15-1) and then against Potomac on Saturday (14-4) to move to 5-1 on the year. The Potomac game was the first matchup of the Grant & Danny Spring Showcase tournament.

Girls’ soccer had the big win over Dominion, but lost their other matchup last week against Annandale the day before by a score of 2-3. That leaves them at a balanced 1-1-1 record for the season. They lost 0-1 at Park View on Monday but beat Dominion 2-1 on the road on Tuesday to move their record to 1-3.

MHS Girls Soccer put up a fight in their first home match against Annandale HS on Monday, March 27. (Photo: Kathy Williamson)

Boys’ lacrosse continued rolling with an exciting 7-6 home win over Trinity on Thursday, courtesy of a game winning goal by Dean Zike. It was their only game of the week as they stayed perfect at 3-0.

Unfortunately, the tough start for both tennis squads also continued, with the boys losing both of their matchups (3-6 at Tuscarora on Monday, and then 0-9 at McLean on Tuesday) to fall to 0-5, while the girls also lost twice, though they also did pick up a win, their first of the year and the first for either Mustang tennis team. They beat Tuscarora at home 6-3 on Monday, before falling 0-9 to McLean the next evening and then going on the road against Lightridge on Thursday, where they lost 2-7.

That leaves softball, which experienced a rare tie at Oakton on Friday as both teams scored 6 runs, and then lost 0-7 against Yorktown at a neutral Fairfax location in the first round of their tournament on Saturday.

Best of luck to baseball and softball as they continue their tournament outings this week, and to everybody else, happy Spring Break!