News & Notes: April 6th – 12th

Fundraiser to Benefit Women’s Scholarships

The AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at Pizzeria Orso on Wednesday, April 26, to kick off its effort in sponsoring women’s scholarships. People can come anytime from 4:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. and sample a variety of delicious offerings. Bring family and friends and don’t forget to mention supporting the AAUW; the restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the scholarship fund.

Students Recognized at Dulles Youth Art Walk Launch

A dozen student artists from Fairfax County private and public schools were recognized at the Dulles International Youth Art Walk on Thursday, March 30th.

The Youth Art Walk exhibit includes more than two dozen works of art from students ranging from elementary to high school in Fairfax County and is now open at Dulles on the ticketing level in the area across from the TSA Precheck security checkpoint.

Local Falls Church Restaurant Featured on TV Show

A local Falls Church restaurant was recently featured on TV series Kitchen Commando. Celebrity Delly, a family-run business that’s been operating since 1975, is featured in episode four of the current season. The episode is available to stream for free on Tubi.

Celebrity Delly is owned by husband-and-wife team William and Julie Thompson. Julia Thompson is the daughter of Chuck Rossler, who founded Celebrity Delly 48 years ago. The restaurant in Graham Park Plaza shopping center features a menu with made from scratch offerings including corned beef sandwiches, matzo ball soup and other New York-style deli staples. Celebrity Delly is currently rolling out one new menu item each week to expand the menu in a new and inventive way.

For more information on Celebrity Delly, visit www.celebritydeliva.com. To watch the Kitchen Commando episode featuring Celebrity Delly, visit tubitv.com or download the Tubi app.

Winner of the Pillar of the Community Award was Marybeth Connelly (center), Council member and director of community engagement for schools. (Photo: Brenda Schrier)

Brown’s and RainSmart Join to Fight Stormwater

Brown’s Hardware and the RainSmart Program are teaming up to offer rain barrels to help fight stormwater and reduce flooding in the City of Falls Church.

Brown’s Hardware is selling rain barrels for the low price of $120. City of Falls Church residents are eligible to apply for a grant from the RainSmart program for $50 for each of up to two rain barrels, bringing the price of a rain barrel down to $70.

The RainSmart program is managed by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and supported by the City of Falls Church.

Funds for both rain barrel and rain garden grants are limited. Applications for rain barrel grants will be considered on a continuing basis until available funds for the year are committed.

For more information about the RainSmart Program and for rain barrel and rain garden applications, go to: www.vpis.org/environment/rainsmart-program/.

Any questions about the RainSmart Program can be sent to: RainSmartFallsChurch@gmail.com.

Chamber Announces Business & Community Awards at Gala

The Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Business and Community Awards Gala at the State Theatre last evening, March 29. The Bootleggers Ball, a speakeasy theme, brought over 200 in attendance where some dressed as flappers, others as bootleggers.

Five awards were announced at the gala. The Small Business of the Year went to Falls Church Jazzercise. Owner Sandy Kiersz accepted the award after acknowledgement for her innovation in the industry and her leadership roles in the City. The Large Business of the Year went to Diener Associates, which has a long history of supporting staff with educational and professional benefits. Mike Diener was unable to attend, and his team accepted together with great pride. The Nonprofit of the Year Award went to the Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF). Executive Director Debbie Hiscott accepted the award. The Company Culture Excellence Award went to Body Dynamics. They were cited for the opportunities and care they give employees, valuing their work, supporting employees’ service on local boards and partnerships, as well as their engagement in community events and efforts. Mario Gamboa and Barbara Benson accepted on behalf of the founder, Jennifer Gamboa, who was out of town. The evening culminated with the Pillar of the Community Award, considered the highest award by the chamber since 1966. This year, the chamber recognized Marybeth Connelly for her contributions to the City schools, leading the Women’s History Walk, and service on the City Council. Upon acceptance, she expressed thanks to many that supported her efforts over the years.

FCCEA & School Board Negotiate Contracts

The Falls Church City Education Association and the Falls Church City School Board have worked together on a resolution to allow public school employees to negotiate their contracts. The School Board passed the resolution March 28.

The Falls Church City Education Association has been working with the Falls Church City School Board and administrators since April 2022 to create a collective bargaining resolution that will empower staff in a meaningful way.