Clare and Don’s Rebecca Tax Named F.C. Parade Grand Marshal

The City of Falls Church’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Board announced today that Rebecca Tax has been named the Grand Marshal for the City’s 41st Annual Memorial Day Parade. She was selected for her extensive community involvement with Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS), the Falls Church Homeless Shelter, fundraising efforts for local organizations, and all-around community support.

Tax owns two businesses with her brother, Dave: the popular N. Washington Street hangout Clare and Don’s Beach Shack and Lazy Mike’s Deli, which is just outside the City near Meridian High School. “Everyone is connected in The Little City. We have a very strong sense of community, and it’s very homey,” a letter nominating her said.

It added, “Those who frequent Lazy Mike’s or Clare and Don’s during the lunch rush find their impact on building a sense of community quickly becomes evident with the crowds and conversations at both establishments that happen daily.

“Rebecca frequently hosts fundraiser dinners to help local organizations, volunteers every week in the community, donates food for school functions, makes special ice cream flavors for school celebrations including Danny the Hippo’s birthday, takes action for causes she believes in and does all of this giving back to the community without fanfare, and often without public recognition.”

When asked why giving back is important to her, Tax replied, “I’m super lucky that my line of work allows me to have the time to help others, the means to help others, as well as the actual goods. We can donate food and services from the business that we do. That’s helpful to people in the community, and we’re lucky enough to be able to do it. So, I’m happy to do that.”

The Memorial Day Parade and Festival is set for Monday, May 29, along Park Avenue and the grounds of City Hall, 300 Park Avenue.