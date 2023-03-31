Meridian High School Students Organize Walkout In Response to Gun Violence Amid Latest School Shooting

Friday March 31, 2023 — Students at Meridian High School organized a student walk out at 11 a.m. The rally began at Lazy Mike’s Deli which is a half block from the high school, where students gathered to make shirts and signs for their march around the little city.

Meridian walkout organizer and Meridian High School Gun Violence Prevention Club founder Elijah Pelton emphasized that change is a must. “This isn’t a 2nd amendment issue; it’s about real change and it’s about saving kids’ lives.”

The walkout comes in response to Parkland father and Change the Ref cofounder Manuel Oliver’s call for a nationwide school strike after the Nashville school shooting.

The students walked up around the circle in protest at Meridian High School and then returned to the intersection of Leesburg pike and Shreve Road where at 11:45 a.m. they stopped traffic for approximately 5 minutes. Horns were honking mostly in support of the protesting students.