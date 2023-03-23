Rep. Beyer to Join Dem Leaders In Press Conference on Debt Crisis Today

Today, at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Senate Radio/TV Gallery (S-325), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Joint Economic Committee Chairman-Designate Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Joint Economic Committee Senior House Democrat Don Beyer (D-VA), Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) and Representative Gwen Moore (D-WI) will hold a media availability unveiling a Joint Economic Committee report discussing the cost of the Republican default crisis.

The Members will highlight how raising the debt limit is essential for the United States to continue to keep its promise to veterans, military personnel, and seniors; how a default would push up costs for families and small businesses; and how defaulting would cause economic catastrophe and risk millions of jobs.