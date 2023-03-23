News Briefs: March 23rd – 29th

Arrest Made in 2 Attempted Carjacking Incidents in F.C.

City of Falls Church Police announced yesterday that the individual arrested on Sunday, March 19, is the same person wanted for a stolen vehicle, carjacking, and hit and run on the Friday before. Exact charges are pending, and the man’s name and photo will be released once available.

It’s been reported that one such citizen hero is a City Hall employee working in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office, Sam Freeman.

On Friday, March 17, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to 1200 W. Broad St. for a reported hit and run. The suspect drove onto a sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, telephone utility box, and two parked cars. The pedestrian did not need medical care.

The suspect then fled to a shopping center parking lot where he possibly injured a person and stole their vehicle. That person was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, March 19, at about 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. for a report of an assault and attempted carjacking. One victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Fairfax Planners OK West Falls Metro Plan

The redevelopment of the West Falls Church Metro station secured the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s endorsement last week.

The commission voted unanimously on March 15) to recommend that the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approve a rezoning of the 24-acre property to allow over a million square feet of development, including 810 multifamily residential units, 85 townhouses, a 110,000-square-foot office building and up to 10,000 square feet of retail.

The proposal from developers EYA, Rushmark Properties, and Hoffman and Associates is designed to link that development with the 10-acre mixed use development now under construction adjacent to the new Meridian High School campus and the seven-acre Virginia Tech site in between for what would become a seamless development of over 40 acres.

New Baseball Field in Tysons Set to Open

Capital One is set to kick off the inaugural season of its newly built baseball field in Tysons. Capital One Park will host its first-ever games on Friday, March 31, with a double-header between Arlington’s Marymount University and Centenary University from New Jersey.

Approved by the Fairfax County Planning Commission in October, the park represents the first step toward developing the 6.9-acre site known as Capital One East.

Sen. Warner Tweets on Anniversary of ERA

Virginia Senator Mark Warner yesterday marked the anniversary of the original passage of the Equal Rights Amendment with the following Tweet: “Today marks the anniversary of Congress approving the Equal Rights Amendment. Now an arbitrary timeline is one of the final barriers to getting this ratified – which is why I’m on legislation to cut the red tape and secure equal justice under law.”

Fairfax ‘Friends of Trees’ Award To Be Presented

Fairfax Supervisor Chair Jeff McKay and the county’s Design and Environmental Achievement Award Planning Committee will host an event honoring the 2022 recipients of the Friends of Trees Awards.

The award ceremony will take place Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax, VA 22035.

McKay Reports 300 Opioid Overdoses in Fairfax Last Year

In 2022 there were over 300 nonfatal opioid overdoses and 45 fatal overdoses in the Fairfax County Health District, according to Fairfax County Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay.

“In our county and around the country, a growing area of concern continues to be overdoses involving youth. Specifically, in recent years we have seen that Fentanyl, even in the smallest doses, has been a major culprit in fatal overdoses,” he said in a report. “I ask that as a community we all stay vigilant and informed so we can work toward curbing opioid overdoses. Knowing the signs of overdose, having the ability to properly recognize authentic and counterfeit pills, and having access to resources can make an enormous difference.”